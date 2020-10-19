Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce, Anti-Corruption and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, while reacting to the press conference of PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, has said that PPP leaders, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, live in the hearts of the Pakistani people.

“Shah Mehmood Qureshi should remember that his political identity was established by the PPP and PPP martyred leaders,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Dharejo further said that Qureshi should not go so far in his greed for positions that he would make a history of flattery. He said that he was covering up the facts. The CPEC project was the result of the wise strategy of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

He said, “PPP has completed five years and given employment to millions of people during its rule.” Dharejo said that PPP had given record development projects in five years which had become a part of history while PTI selected government had brought disaster, unemployment, load shedding to the people and given nothing but inflation.

The minister said that the common man under selected government was shedding tears of blood. “Poverty and hunger has made the life of the common man miserable. PDM’s mass movement has shaken the rulers,” he said.

Dharejo said that the time had come for spokesmen of the Federal Government to go home and take rest. The fake government was scared of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s wise leadership. “The time is not far when the people of Pakistan will get rid of these selected rulers,” he added.