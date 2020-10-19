Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Highway Patrol had registered 3301 cases against the accused on violation of traffic laws, keeping illegal weapons during the last month. PHP officials had recovered 26 riffles, 44 guns, 221 pistols, 2093 cartridges and bullets and 43 magazines, 4681 litter liquor, 155624 gram hash, 22900 gram opium, 595 gram heroin and 7400 gram bhang.

Moreover, Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 329 proclaimed offenders, 25 court absenter during the same period. PHP also recovered two stolen bikes, two cattle, 85 Kg dead meet, cloth worth Rs. 180,000, 320 kites and two mobiles. Furthermore, patrolling police provided service to 23,318 commuters on roads during traveling. As many as 190 missing children were also reunited with their parents. Moreover, while taking action against encroachment, 568 encroachments were eliminated.