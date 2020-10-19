Share:

Award ceremony of Clean Green Index of nineteen competing cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held in Islamabad on Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate as the chief guest.

The Prime Minister launched the Clean Green Pakistan Movement on 25th November last year.

The major focus of the initiative is to inculcate a spirit of competition on cleanliness initiatives in the cities and facilitate the behavioral change, building positive attitudes, institutional strengthening for better water, sanitation and hygiene services and facilities.