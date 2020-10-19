Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of state for climate change Zartaj Gul said on Sunday that PM’s Tiger Force portal had been launched to empower the Tiger Force for better results. Launching of PM’s Tiger Force portal is an achievement of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, she said while talking to media. All the volunteers are registered with the national portal, while it is a force of the people who want to own their city, constitution and streets, she added. She said it was a non-political and non-remunerated force and it was an effective way to utilise the energetic and active youth in constructive activities. It is also an opportunity for the youth to serve their country and masses too, she concluded.