LAHORE - Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that Punjab Police were present for the protection, assistance and guidance of people in every hour of need and will continue to take all possible steps for the protection of life and property. He directed the senior officers of Lahore Police to go to the spot on their own to provide full support in relief operation at Hafeez Centre Gulberg and provide all possible help and guidance to the rescue teams engaged in the relief work and stay on the scene until the operation was complete.

On the direction of the IG Punjab, CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations and other officers including Divisional SP visited Gulberg Hafeez Centre and supervised the rescue operation. Police teams were playing their due role in the relief activities using all available resources and also for security and rescue work around Gulberg Main Boulevard and Hafeez Centre during the rescue operation. IG Punjab Inam Ghani himself was reviewing the latest situation from time to time.