HYDERABAD - Parts of Hyderabad remained without power for several hours here on Sunday as a main power supply cable of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) developed some fault. The HESCO’s spokesman informed that the power supply from Hala Naka grid station to 8 electric feeders was suspended due to the fault in the cable. The affected feeders included Heerabad, Market Tower, Firdous Colony, Public Health, Liaquat Colony, Paretabad, Miani Forest and HDA. He said the HESCO’s teams were repairing the faulty cable, adding that the power supply would be restored after the cable’s replacement.