ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Sunday urged the nation to strictly follow the corona-related SOPs in view of the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the country.

In his video message, he said, “We have contained the pandemic to the significant extent however; adhering to the precautionary measures is inevitable to completely overcome the pandemic.”

The President emphasized the need for wearing masks in mosques and bazaars, keep washing hands properly and observing social distancing so that Pakistan could fully contain the COVID-19.

He commended the role of clerics and media in spreading awareness with regard to the corona. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan secured the people of being unemployed and helped the deserving people through the Ehsaas Program.

He said the government's smart lockdown policy yielded positive results in overcoming the pandemic. Earlier, Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had warned of “unmistakable signs’ of resurgence in coronavirus infection, pointing out that Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 2.37% on Thursday, the highest recorded in 50 days.

Umar further noted that there had also been a spike in coronavirus deaths. “The average number of Covid deaths during the first four days of this week was 11 per day, the highest since the week of August 10,” he elaborated.