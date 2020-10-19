Share:

BADIN - Sindh Youth Action Committee (SYAC) took out a rally here on Sunday against federal government’s plans to annex Sindh’s islands and the presidential ordinance promulgated in this regard.

Led by Sindhu Nawaz Ghanghro, Punhal Sario, Suhail Bhutto, Hamza Ali Chandio, Mir Lakhi Jamali, Dr Yousif Khaskheli, Asad Mugheri and others, the rally began from Allah Wala Chowk and culminated in front of the Badin Press Club.

While addressing the participants, the speakers said that planned annexation of Sindh’s islands was the negation of sovereignty of the province.

They accused Centre of creating rift between the provinces, and added that people of Sindh were already faced with poverty, unemployment, price hike and other issues, and now they were being told they were going to be deprived of islands that actually belonged to them.

They said federal government’s plans to take over islands had created unrest in people of Sindh. They reminded that Sindh was that province of united India that took a lead in calling for a separate homeland for Muslims in the sub-continent.

Meanwhile, Akram Ahmed Kumbhar, Mukhtiarkar Badin, while addressing the cheque distribution ceremony organised by a local organisation here under the Ihsas programme on Sunday, said financial support to poor people of the area would not only lessen their miseries but would also contribute to the development of the area.

He said that small micro credits and starting small businesses in the rural areas would contribute to improving economic conditions of the country.