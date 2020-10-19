Share:

KARACHI- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid has said that PTI will never impress with the movement of opposition and the government will complete five years while there are no chance of pre-mature election but if the opposition resigns, by-elections would be arranged on vacant seats.

Talking to a delegation of party workers who called on her here on Sunday, she affirmed that the mission of country’s development would remain continue according to the vision of Prime Minister as per his plan to become Pakistan like the State of Medina. The Federal Cabinet is vigilant and the sessions of cabinet are being held on current prime issues while the legislation process is also in full swing in parliament as per public demand and need.

Nusrat Wahid further stated that the practical steps were being taken to end inflation as well as unemployment and in this connection an especial and specific policy had already been finalized hence, the exports of the country would be increased for the development of economic growth and decrease financial debts as per the promises PTI’s manifesto.

The PTI MNA said that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) system would be strengthened further and a new scheme was also being implemented to end corruption and smuggling, business community, traders and merchants needed to play their role to boost up taxes and revenue while the investors should come forward in construction sector to end unemployment and poverty from Pakistan, she added.