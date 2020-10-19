Share:

LAHORE - Rijas Property Development team lifted the Rijas Eiffel Heights Polo Cup after beating Diamond Paints 9-8 in the main final played here at the Jinnah Polo & Country Club (JP&CC) on Sunday.

From Rijas Property Development, Ahmed Zubair Butt emerged as top scorer as he fired in fabulous four goals while Raja Arslan Najeeb and Lt Col Omer Minhas contributed with two goals each and Mohib Shahzad struck one goal. From the losing side, Saqib Khan Khakwani slammed in five goals while Mir Shoaib Ahmed banged in a brace and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed scored one goal.

In the subsidiary final, FG Polo team outsmarted Newage Cables by 9½-4. From FG Polo, which had a half goal handicap advantge, AmirrezaBehboudi thrashed three goals while Farasat Ali Chatha, Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Aminur Rehman converted two goals each. From Newage Cables, Adnan Jalil Azam scored two goals while Alman Jalil Azam and Daniyal Sheikh contributed with one goal each. Federation of Chambers and Commerce President Mian Anjum Nisar, former Test cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq graced the final as chief guests while Rijas Group Chairman Waseem Shahzad, Rijas Eiffel Heights Directors Faisal Shahzad, Ahsan Shahzad and Kashif Shahzad. JP&CC President Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary Maj (r) Babar Mehboob, polo players, their families and polo enthusiasts were also present on the occasion. At the prize distribution ceremony, Mian Anjum Nisar and Inzamam-ul-Haq distributed prizes and shields among the winners. In the end, the club also arranged musical nights in the club premises.