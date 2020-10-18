Share:

ISLAMABAD-To make access to financial services easier and ensure convenience of customers, UPaisa reduced its charges for Mobile Wallet to CNIC transactions. Customers can now send in money anywhere across Pakistan at minimal rates without the need to step out of their homes. UPaisa is the only company to offer such low rates on transactions above PKR 2500. The revision in prices is applicable from October 01, 2020 and will be available for all UPaisa wallet customers. The minimum transaction charge is PKR 100 whereas the maximum rate is Rs300. The whole process of transferring the money is fairly simple for customers to understand and follow. Customers can open UPaisa wallet in 3 simple steps. All they have to do is to dial *786# from their Ufone SIM, enter CNIC issuance date after accepting terms and conditions and create MPIN upon receiving confirmation SMS. Customers can deposit funds from any bank account into their UPaisa wallet (under the name of U Microfinance Bank in IBFT list). Additionally customers can also receive/transfer money through agents located across the country through biometric verification. UPaisa aims to fulfil the basic financial services needs of the customers including deposits, money transfer, bill payments, mobile top-ups, ATM cards, and payments for a variety of services. The aim is to empower the people of Pakistan and allow swift transfer of money via online mediums.