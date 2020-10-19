Share:

ISLAMABAD-Science is doubling up on the International Space Station with the addition of three new space residents. However, they will split up on October 21 before four more astronauts launch to join the Expedition 64 crew in November. NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, on her second station mission, is stepping into her role as space scientist today while getting up to speed with life on orbit. She wore virtual reality goggles to explore how her sense of perception is adapting to microgravity. Rubins later serviced a biology research device that can produce up to 2g of artificial gravity. Rubins’ fellow crewmates Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov will stay with her in space until April.