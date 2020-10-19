Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speakers at an online conference organised by the Department of Political Science (PSUP) of the University of Peshawar and the HSF Pakistan said the people living along the both sides of Pak-Afghan border could play a vital role for regional peace because of long history of relations based on same religion, culture and ethnicity. Addressing the 9th International Conference on ‘The Dynamics of Change in the Pakistan-Afghanistan Region: Politics, Integration and Reformation in the Borderland, chief guest Prof Dr Ijaz Khan Khattak of Quaid-i-Azam University said that the people residing along across the Pak-Afghan border had a long history of interaction, besides deep-rooted economic, social and political relations.