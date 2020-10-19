Share:

KARACHI - Three youngsters lost their lives after being hit by a speeding dumper near Nooriabad on Sunday, rescue sources said. The incident occurred at Link Road no 7 near Nooriabad, where three youngsters who were riding a motorcycle were hit by a speeding dumper.

As a result, three youngsters aged between, 20, 22 and 26 years were dead. The deceased were said to be residents of Haji Zia Khan Goth. The bodies were moved to the nearby hospital. In a separate road crash in the month of September, a speeding tanker overran a motorcycle in Karachi, claiming the lives of three members of a family.

According to police, the incident had occurred at a traffic signal in Akhtar Colony area of the city when a moving tanker hit a motorcycle. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police found that the victims were brother and sisters and were residents of Water Board Colony in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.