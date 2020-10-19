Share:

ISLAMABAD-Only this time around the pop superstar took to Twitter to pass along a humorous disclaimer about the possibility of some Swifties receiving personalized surprises inside the CD booklets, compliments of her clumsiness and that of her beloved three cats. ‘Along with the signed cd, some lucky purchasers of these items may even receive complimentary cat hair stuck inside the pages,’ Swift tweeted along with a photo of the booklets and one of her cats. The singer-songwriter went on to acknowledge that there could also be ‘the aromatic scent of white wine’ in the package because she occasionally spilled her glass during this round of autographs. Swift hasn’t been shy about sharing videos and photos of herself snuggling up to her kitties: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.