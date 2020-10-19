Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Central Board of Revenue (CBR) Farhat Ali Mir met Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Javed Ghani here yesterday to discuss matters related to AJK CBR.

During the meeting, the AJK CBR Chairman briefed the FBR chief that the AJK government has established AJK CBR as a full-fledged taxation authority for the region with the policy and regulatory functions like FBR at federal level and revenue authority at the provincial level.

Farhat Mir further informed that the AJK government has adapted a law of FBR Act 2007 and legislated the AJK CBR Act 2020, therefore, the AJK CBR is filled and charged with similar authority and functions to bring in fiscal policies and regulate taxation functions within AJK.

He further said that these initiatives will ensure generation and upscale of tax revenue regime in AJK.

On the occasion, Chairman FBR Ghani was informed that the AJK government has already earmarked 100 kanals of land at Industrial Area Mirpur for Dry Port and now FBR should take an urgent action for establishment of the project which was being pursued by the AJK government since 1993.

The Chairman FBR appreciated the measures of AJK government and achievements of AJK CBR. He assured that FBR will extend all kinds of help and strengthen working of AJK CBR including early signing of SLA and establishment of Dry Port in Mirpur. He also assured that tax payers of AJK will be given equal stature as being tax payers of the country.