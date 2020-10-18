Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is all set to participate in the Automechanika Istanbul 2021, scheduled from next year April 8 to 11. The authority has asked interested exporters to apply through TDAP by November 6, 2020 and get stalls in the exhibition on subsidized rates to increase the exports of auto parts, tyres & systems, products related to repair and maintenance of cars, trucks and lubricants.

According to press statement, in 2019, the number of exhibitors that participated in the event went up to 1400 from 38 countries while more than 48,700 visitors from 130 countries visited Automichanika Istanbul. The Pakistani companies that participated in Automechanika Istanbul in last 2 years included Ahmed Traders, Ammarian Industry, Chenab Engineering, Diamond Tyres, Golden Brothers, Ghauri Tyres & tubes, Infinity Engineering, Royal Tech, Matchless Engineering, Mecas Engineering, Millat Tractors, Jodhala Complex, People Steel Mills, Panther Tyre, Precision Mates, The General tires, Thermosole, Stahlco engineering, Super Horn House, Razzaq Engineering, Tariq Engineering and Zahoor Die casting. TDAP participates at Automechanika Istanbul with other 16 international country pavilions of Germany, Czech Republic, China, Hong Kong, Korea, Malaysia, Morocco, Indonesia, India, Iran, Italy, Pakistan, Slovakia, Spain, Taiwan and Thailand. From Pakistan more than 50 Auto Parts’ Importers visited the fair with the members of Pakistan Auto Spare Parts Importers & Dealers Association (PASPIDA) in Automechanika Istanbul 2019.