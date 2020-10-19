Share:

Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok has reportedly been restored in Pakistan, it emerged on Monday.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had on October 9 banned TikTok for failing to filter out "immoral and indecent" content.

The telecom regulator had said that the decision to ban the app was taken after the authority received a number of "complaints from different segments of the society against immoral and indecent content on the video sharing application.

According to sources, the company has assured the authorities that it will take steps to control "indecent and immoral" on the app.

The commitment was made in a meeting with PTA officials, after which the regulator unbanned the application.