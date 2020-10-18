Share:

Some days before Julie, a transgender activist, was tortured and now another trans activist Gul Panra was shot dead in Peshawar. It makes one wonder what direction are we going towards?

We demand strict punishment for the killers. Every day, we have breaking news of rapes, murders and killings. It feels as though the country has turned into a battlefield. Little children, mothers, all the weak members of society are the target of devils. Kidnapping, rapes and burning to death cases have become so common it is as if our social values allow for it.

In Peshawar, a transgender person is killed, in Lahore, a lady is raped in front of her children, at some other place, women may be tortured. This is actually a black stain and a hard slap on the face of our society. Being a human being, I strongly condemn these inhuman incidents.

Let’s be clear-transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time. There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights. We should treat all human beings on equal footing.

NOOR MUSTAFA,

Hyderabad.