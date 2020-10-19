Share:

UNITED NATIONS - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned all attacks on populated areas in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh zone of conflict, as both countries accused each other of violating the latest humanitarian ceasefire agreement. In a statement released by his Spokesperson, the UN chief described the tragic loss of civilian lives, including children, from the latest reported strike on 16 October on Azerbaijan’s second largest city of Ganja, as totally unacceptable.

The UN chief reiterated that indiscriminate attacks on populated areas anywhere, including in Stepanakert / Khankendi and other localities in and around the immediate Nagorno-Karabakh zone of conflict, were likewise totally unacceptable.