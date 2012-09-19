



PESHAWAR - All Opposition Parties Conference on energy crisis, military operations, drone attacks in Fata and poor law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on September 20, 2012.

The conference is being held under the auspices of JUI-F, a major party inside the provincial assembly. For which its leadership has already contacted all the opposition parties and they have agreed to attend the conference on these major issues.

So far, the JUI-F provincial leadership has met with leadership of PTI, PML-Q, PML-N and PPP-Sherpao. The conference will take place at JUI-F provincial secretariat situated on ring road. After refusing to attend the ANP convened APC on energy crisis, it was decided by the opposition parties that they would organize their separate conference.

In the light of that decision now the opposition parties conference will be held at Nishtar Hall on September 20. The opposition parties have planned to discuss these major and significant issues and later evolve a joint future strategy in the light of the recommendations of the conference.

The opposition parties in KPK have accused ANP of its failure to get energy crisis resolved by taking solid steps. Being in power at both center and KPK, the ANP totally failed to take up power outage issue with Federal Government, the opposition parties criticized the ANP.