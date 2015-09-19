KARACHI - Political uncertainty and Peshawar incident pushed Karachi Stock Exchange into negative zone on Friday as a result the index plunged by 391.12 points or 1.19pc to 32,761.0 index level.

Peshawar incident today which caused severe casualties and lack of any market trigger jolted investors' sentiments, said analyst at Topline brokerage. Major profit-taking was witnessed in HBL, OGDC and PPL which were down by 2.2-4.6pc.

Stocks closed bearish amid thin activity post major earning announcements at KSE on rumours dominating the trading activity, analyst at another brokerage said.

Positive sentiments in world markets after FED decision to delay raise of interest rates failed to impact local sentiments. Stocks fell across the board amid ongoing political uncertainty, investigations and security unrest in the country.

Traded volume today was down by 32pc to 123m shares, whereas, value declined by 48pc, Rs5.7b/ $55m.

Major activity was witnessed in mid cap stocks like, BYCO, KEL, TRG and PAEL with traded volumes of 15.3m, 7.8m, 6.0m and 5.2m shares respectively.

In its weekly report JS Global observed, volatile political landscape and concerns over NAB investigations against brokers and industrialists kept sentiments jittery at the Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) as average trading volumes plummeted to 17-weeks low of 135m shares/day (-34pc WoW).

Investors completely disregarded macroeconomic developments such as 50bps cut in the discount rate, PM's relief package for farmers inciting hopes of reversion of gas price hike and Fitch assigning credit rating 'B' with stable outlook for Pakistan's sovereign debt. Moreover, fears of continuous foreign selling and uncertainty over Fed interest rate hike in the region further deterred fresh buying in the market. As a result, the benchmark KSE-100 index closed lower at 32,761, down 2.7pc WoW.