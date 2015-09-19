Islamabad - A team of federal inspectors of Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) conducted a surprise inspection of medical stores in the vicinity of Chak Shahzad and seized stocks of overpriced medicines.

The raid was conducted on the direction of Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Saira Afzal Tarar.

A team of federal inspectors of DRAP conducted a surprise inspection of medical stores and pharmacy in the vicinity of Chak Shahzad. During the inspection a locally manufactured drug packet was being sold at higher price i.e. Rs 230 than the approved price i.e. Rs 150 fixed by DRAP.

The stocks available of the said drug were seized by the federal inspectors of drugs of Islamabad as per Drug Act 1976. Along with, samples of different medicines of local and multinational companies were taken for test/ analysis. Matter is under investigation and legal proceedings have been initiated.

The minister said the government is determined to eradicate the menace of spurious drugs, substandard, adulterated, unregistered drugs at zero tolerance policy to safe guard public health. Violators of law will be dealt with an iron hand, she reiterated.