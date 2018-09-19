Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that long awaited issues of journalists will be endorsed on prior basis by the Sindh government, health card scheme soon be implemented.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab was invited in a convention at the Karachi Press Club by Karachi Union of Journalists on Tuesday. The convention was attended by large number of journalists.

The convention was arranged by senior journalists of Federal Union of Journalist President GM Jamali, Aijaz Jamali, Hassan Abbas and others who welcomed the adviser.

During the convention, the agenda was discussed with number of issued of the journalists including salaries of workers of the print and electronic media. Nonpayment of salaries to the journalists, termination from the jobs, abolition, step down of contract system, health facilities to the journalists and establishment of eight wage board award were also addressed in the convention.

It was discussed that the print and electronic media houses owners did not release the salaries of journalists for five to six months due to which the journalists are facing hardship and unable to support their families.

Wahab assured the journalists that he would dialog to the government regarding the issues of media persons and will effort to resolve their matter on war footing basis.

The adviser said that in the past, dummy newspapers were also obliged with the advertisement, now and after blacklisting of those newspapers the distribution of advertisement will be transparent.

On a query, he said that the Pakistan People’s Party never compromise on the freedom of expression. “I have ordered that Information Department of Sindh for the revive advertisement policy and it will soon be approved by the Sindh Cabinet, he added. APNS General Secretary Syed Sarmad Ali, CPNE President Jabbar Khatak, FUJ President GM Jamali, KUJ President Ajiz Jamali and other renowned journalists and stake holder of journalists’ society like APNS, CPNE, KUJ and others address at the occasion.