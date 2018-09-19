Share:

KASUR - As many as 16 suspects including five proclaimed offender were nabbed during a police operation conducted in different areas of Kasur district under National Action Plan here the other day.

According to police, a vigorous crackdown was launched on criminal elements on the orders of District Police Officer Muntazir Mehdi. The operation, conducted at four sensitive declared police circles, aimed at ensuing peace during the ongoing Muharram. The police teams were flanked by the personnel of Elite Force and other law-enforcement agencies. During the operation, the police combed 51 houses, interrogated 82 people, and verified the identity of suspected persons through biometric verification device. The police also arrested 16 suspects including five proclaimed offenders, and recovered six pistols, 2kg of Charas, and bottles of liquor from their possession.

The B-Division police also arrested two peddlers from Bhasarpura, and recovered more than 2kg of Charas from them. Station House Officer Mohsin Ali was tipped off about the presence of drug-peddlers including Ali Asghar and Faisal.

The police raided and arrested both of them. Cases were registered against them.

A woman, taken to Dehranwala Rural Health Centre [RHC] for child delivery, died allegedly due to doctors' negligence. Her death sparked protest as her family members broke glasses of the RHC's wards and burnt furniture in protest. The district health authorities suspended the RHC in-charge and the negligent lady doctor. They also formed a committee to probe the incident.

The family told the media that they took the woman to the RHC for child delivery, but lady doctor Khalida did not attend her despite their repeated requests. They maintained, "Neither did she treat her, nor did she refer her to somewhere else." They added, "As she was left unattended, she suffered low blood pressure and died."

District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Sheikh Abdul Aziz negotiated with the family which convinced them to end their protest.

The CEO told the media that RHC in-charge Dr Khalid and his wife Dr Khalida were suspended.

He added that an inquiry committee was formed against the accused which would submit its report within five days after that the accused would be tried.