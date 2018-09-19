Share:

MANSEHRA - At least three students and a teacher were electrocuted on Tuesday here in Kawai area.

Local police said that the incident took place at Tameer e Millat private school which was administered by the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Khidmat-e-Khalq at Kiwai where a teacher of the school was hoisting the national flag during the morning student assembly. Unfortunately in spite of using wooden tool the teacher used an iron rod to lift the flag which touched a High Tension (HT) electricity transmission line passing overhead of the school building.

The teacher when received an electric shock, few students rushed to help and got electrocuted.

As a result three students and the teacher died on the spot while two other students sustained injuries.

The deceased were identified as Noman class 4th, Bilal class 5th and Asif a student of class 8th.

After the incident police reached at the scene and started investigation.