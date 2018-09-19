Share:

KARACHI - 94 missing children reached home out of 146 children went missing in the current year.

Following the rising incidents of child missing or kidnapping in a city, Karachi police in collaboration with the Citizens Police Liaison Committee and Roshni Foundation has compiled a report ahead of the child missing which suggested that a total 146 children went missing in the current year including eight children aged between five years to 15 years were kidnapped for ransom.

This he disclosed during a joint press conference on Tuesday along with CPLC chief Zubair Habib, Roshni Foundation Khalil Ahmed Nainital Wala. “All the eight children who were kidnapped for ransom were recovered safely,” Karachi police chief Dr Amir Shaikh claimed. The police also arrested 22 kidnappers and killed three in separate encounters.

Dr Amir said that 66 percent of missing children were around ten years old, however, 94 of them returned to their homes themselves. Majority of the children who went missing were from the outskirts of the city,” he said and added that 83 percent were boys while the remaining were girls.

He said that the children disappeared for a number of reasons such as ignorance from the parents, pressure from the school or seminary, family disputes and forcibly engage them in work as well as mentally ill which compelled them to run away from home after developing differences with elders.

The police chief said that the children were kidnapped had also number of reasons such as involvement of the housemaids for ransom and begging purposes.

He said that the CRPC unit has been established at all three women police stations in Karachi with the helpline number 1138 in order to register complaints ahead of the child missing or kidnapping. “A special training to the policemen ahead of the child missing investigations would also be given,” he said.

The advertisements will be given to the newspapers for the missing children. He also appealed media to ignore misreporting ahead of the child missing or kidnapping and verified the facts before filing the news.

Talking about the rising incidents of street crimes in Karachi, he said that people from different castes or communities including five percent Burmese and five percent Bengalis are involved in street crimes in Karachi.

He also said that the police department has asked the provincial government to put the reward money on the top dealers of narcotics in Karachi.