Rawalpindi-Allied Hospitals (AHs) have received a total of 1423 suspected dengue patients from different areas of the district out of which 35 were diagnosed with dengue. However, none of the confirmed dengue patients are in a serious condition as adequate medical facilities have been given to the patients.

The Allied Hospitals include District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and Holy Family Hospital (HFH). The dengue outbreak was also reported in Gujar Khan and Taxila where the district health department have intensified the fumigation and have taken other steps to control the menace of dengue.

The officials of District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue have informed Additional Deputy Commissioner (HQ) Saima Younis during a weekly meeting held here on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by Executive Health Officer Health Dr Khalid, District Officer Health Dr Uzma Hayyat, Civil Defence Officer Sanjeeda Khanum, Deputy Director Social Welfare Nabeela Malik, Deputy DHO Dr Mubashir, Focal Person Dengue Program Dr Sajjad and officials of other government run departments.

The ADC HQ was also briefed that the numbers of special teams have been increased from 177 to 386 in Gujar Khan and 85 to 104 in Taxila to control outbreak of dengue. ADC was also informed that the surveillance teams had checked a total of 7744 houses from September 15 to 17 in Taxila and found larva from 20 houses. Similarly, the surveillance teams found 7 larvas from 1010 houses in Gujar Khan. ADC (HQ) Saima Younis directed the district health department to intense fumigation and surveillance in all those areas where Dengue presence is reported.