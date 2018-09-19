Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that bad governance of Sindh government destroyed the megacity during last ten years.

This he stated while addressing a ceremony after inspecting construction work of the drain storm, the other day. “Had they spent the amount used in unnecessarily on development and infrastructure, this city would have a changed view, adding that we are now developing and improving the city and doing all possible works for its betterment”, the mayor said.

He further said that construction of storm drain by Jamiat Punjabi Sodagaran-e-Dehli in Allahwala Town Korangi is good work and hope that other societies and organisation will also do such development works in their areas. We will support them in these works according to our resources, he added.

The mayor said that we want to make this area an ideal town. Its sewerage problems were being solved. Two side roads will be constructed after completion of this storm drain with 500 plants provided for making this area green and beautiful.

He said encroachments will be removed in this area.

Earlier, office bearers of Jamiat Punjabi Sodagaran-e-Dehli in Allahwala Town thanked the mayor for doing development works.

Korangi DMC Vice Chairman Ahmer Ali, Works Committee Chairman Hasan Naqvi, Parks Committee Chairman Khurram Farhan, Korangi chief engineer, representatives of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, former KCCI President Shamim Firpu and residents of the area were also present.