PESHAWAR - Students of Akram Khan Durrani College Bannu on Tuesday staged violent protest against substandard food and lack of accommodation facilities in the college besides imposition of heavy fines on students for taking food from outside the canteen.

The protesters blocked Bannu-Kohat road for 5 hours and torched several vehicles of teachers inside the college. The enraged students also broke window panes of the college and pelted stones on police check posts at main gate.

On the occasion, the students said that administration of Akram Khan Durrani College had broken all the records of corruption and nepotism and instead of facilitating the students were imposing heavy fines on them.

They said that they were being provided substandard foods in the hostel and if anyone takes their meals from outside the hostel, they are charged with a fine of Rs1,500. They said that there were no sufficient accommodation facilities in the hostel and the administration had adjusted 7 students in one room like animals.

They also complained about lack of medical facilities in the hostel, saying when a student falls ill, he is provided a single pill without doctor’s prescription. They alleged that instead of providing facilities to the students, the administration had opened firing on them, injuring several students including nephew of PTI leader Shah Muhammad Khan.

They warned that their protest would be continuing until removal of Principal Raza Khan and Warden Abdur Rahman. They also demanded re-admission to the students who were rusticated from the college and demanded compensation for the student who was injured in police firing.

To control the situation, AC Shabeer Khan and Additional Commissioner Hidayatullah Khan visited the college and assured the students provision of all facilities in the college.

After the assurance, the student opened the Bannu-Kohat road and ended their protest.