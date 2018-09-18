Share:

LOS ANGELES-Bradley Cooper is to serve as a producer for the ‘Joker’ movie.

The 43-year-old actor - who recently made his directorial debut with ‘A Star Is Born’ - is set to produce the eagerly awaited origin movie through his Joint Effort production company, which is best-known for its involvement with the ‘Hangover’ franchise.

The movie - which is set for release in October 2019 - will see Joaquin Phoenix star in the titular role, while Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz will also feature in the Todd Phillips-directed film. Warner Bros. has confirmed, too, that Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron and Shea Whigham will also appear. News of Bradley’s involvement with the project comes shortly after the Hollywood star admitted his directorial debut was a huge risk. Bradley - who also appears ‘A Star is Born’ - admitted he placed a massive amount of trust in his co-star Lady GaGa. He confessed: ‘’The thing that I was very aware of from the beginning and I cherish even to this day is how much we both had at stake, because it was a first for both of us. ‘’We knew that going into it, we were really going to have to rely on each other, because it’s scary putting yourself out there to this degree.’’ And Gaga - who previously starred as the Countess on ‘American Horror Story: Hotel’ - admitted it was ‘’incredible’’ to watch Bradley on the set of the film. She explained: ‘’Just watching him direct, watching him write, watching him write, not just the screenplay, but watching him write music for himself, becoming a musician, seeing him create his character and him guiding me through the process. It was just incredible.’’