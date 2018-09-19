Share:

KAMALIA - Citizens have expressed concerns in a recent public poll that there has been a huge influx in the number of cattle herds in Kamalia City and adjoining areas especially at Kamalia-Chichawatni Bypass Road, Sarfraz Mode, Jakhar Road, Mal Fatyana Road, Mamon-Kanjan Road, and other link roads.

Numerous herdsmen bring goats, sheep, cows, and camels to graze them on the grass and plants grown alongside the roads and nearby vacant lands. When these cattle cross the roads, there is a traffic block for a long time. The cattle leave behind large amounts of dung and piss on the roads which is a major health hazard and against the road rules. These herds are left often unattended and the cattle wander onto the main roads and cause disruption in the coming traffic. Sometimes this has caused traffic accidents resulting in injuries or death to the driver, passengers, and the cattle.