Islamabad-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has asked the owners of 64 residential and commercial projects to immediately stop construction work as they were being developed in violation of the prescribed rules and regulations.

The Authority has warned them that if they did not stop the development work, action will be taken against them under the law. The Authority has also asked investors not to invest in such projects and said that they must ensure from CDA sources about the approval of a development project before investing in a project to avoid any monetary loss. Majority of the projects are situated in sector E-11.

The projects put on the negative list by the CDA include Khudadad Heights, Mahnoor Residencia Apartments, Margalla View Point, Mehran Complex, Islamabad Heights Apartments, Margalla View Heights Apartments, Capital Resorts Apartments, Margalla Hills, Khan Apartments, Abdullah Heights, Ahad Heights, Al-Sahib Heights Apartments, Sultan Khan Apartments, Tuba Heights, Prime Heights, Prime Apartments, Qartaba Heights, Al-Hareem Heights, Margalla Heights, Islamabad Heights, Alfalah Manzil, Emlad Heights, Huzaifa Apartments, Capital Residencia, Al-Hameed Apartments, Al-Falah Manzil, Fortune Regency, Meridian Heights, Applo Tower, UN Heights, Khattak Heights, Malik House, Mustafa Heights, Qartaba Heights, Margalla Tower, Islamabad Square, Alharam, Islamabad Heights, M. N. Heights, Fortune Heights, Alfalah Heights, Urzama Plaza, Babar Khan Tower, Asghar Khan Tower, Javeed Khan Tower, Asad Khan Tower, Mehran Complex, Makkah Tower, Mahnoor Tower, Islamabad View Heights, Shaheen Apartments, Margalla View Heights, Neelam Heights, Al-Roz Academy, Punjab Traders, Nandara cosine, We Play, One-Dollar Shop, Dubai Store, N. M. Furniture, Sara Saleem Boutique and Venus Carpets Show Room.

The Authority said that approval status of projects can be checked by visiting the CDA office or by checking through the CDA Online Complaint & Query Management System available at their official website.