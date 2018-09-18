Share:

Rawalpindi-Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed District Monitoring Officers (DMOs) and Monitoring Officers (MOs) to check violations of Code of Conduct (CoC) announced by the ECP for By-Elections 2018. According to an ECP notification, Deputy Commissioner Attock has been appointed DMO for Attock District while Fayyaz Mehmood, Dy-DEO(M-EE) Jhand Attock and Zeeshan Ali, SDO, Highway Sub-Division, Fatehjang, Attock have been appointed MOs for NA-56, Attock-II constituency.

Zulfiqar Ali Raja Dy-DEO (M-EE), Hassanabdal Attock and Shamim Akhtar, Dy-DEO (M-EE), Fatehjang Attock have been appointed MOs for PP-3, Attock-III constituency.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi has been appointed DMO for Rawalpindi district while, Assistant Commissioner, Cantt, Rawalpindi and Assistant Commissioner, City Rawalpindi have been appointed MOs for NA-60, Rawalpindi-IV. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner, Saddar Rawalpindi and Assistant Commissioner Taxila Rawalpindi have been appointed MOs to monitor election campaign of the candidates and political parties regarding any violation by a candidate or a political party of any provision of the Act, Rules or the Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission for NA-63, Rawalpindi-VII.

Deputy Commissioner Chakwal has been appointed DMO for Chakwal District while Dr. Muhammad Sarfraz Chatta, Addll. Director Live Stock Punjab and Nadeem Anwar, XEN Public Health Department, Talagang have been appointed Officers of MOs for NA-65, Chakwal-II. Deputy Commissioner Jhelum is District Election Commissioner for Jhelum District and Assistant Commissioner, Pind Dadan Khan, District Jhelum and District Food Controller, District Jhelum have been appointed MOs for PP-27, Jhelum-III constituency.