Share:

Federal secretary for ensuring smooth, safe travelling on highways

ISLAMABAD (PR): Federal Secretary Communications Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui has said, all possible measures will be undertaken to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic and controlling accidents on national highways and motorways network.

A comprehensive course of action will be adopted with cooperation and consultation of other relevant departments, Goods Transport Agencies and Truck Drivers Associations.

He was presiding over a high level meeting at Ministry of Communications participated by Chairman NHA Jawwad Rafique Malik, Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Chief NTRC Sajjad Afzal Afridi and Senior officials from Ministry of Communications.

Representatives of the Goods Transport Agencies and Truck Drivers Associations threw light on issues being faced by them during travelling on road network of the country. Expressing his views Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui termed transporters and drivers an important part of our Transport system and that their problems during travelling on national highways and motorways network will be addresses through mutual cooperation and consultation.

He said particular attention be paid during planning and designing of road projects so that chances of accidents could be minimized and loss of lives and vehicles could be avoided. Overloading not only leads to accidents but it also badly affects the riding quality of the roads, he added.

Jawwad Rafique Malik assured to move ahead through joint efforts to ensure provision of travelling and civic amenities along NHA network. He desired to launch awareness campaign to ease travelling on road network.

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said, National Highways and Motorway Police is a prestigious department of the country and it has established a state of the art driving centre for training of the drivers which will be inaugurated soon.

OPPO announces CheerforPakistan campaign

LAHORE (PR): OPPO, the Selfie Expert and Leader has yet again involved itself in the celebrations of the much anticipated Asia Cup 2018.

It has announced a giveaway campaign of their brand new smartphone from their flagship series, OPPO F9. This will be to celebrate the victory of the Pakistani team in every match in the Asia Cup.It is taking place at the United Arab Emirates from 15th September to 28th September. The tournament will comprise of 12 matches played across the two venues in UAE, culminating in the final scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 28th September.

Six sides will be battling it out for the trophy. In the first stage, the six teams will be divided into two groups, namely A and B, with three teams from each group playing the others in their group once. Group A consists of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka whilst Group B is made up of Hong Kong, India and Pakistan. The top two teams from each group will then progress to the Super Four, in which each team will face all other teams once.

Sarfraz Ahmed, the captain of the Pakistan Cricket team, renowned batsman and wicketkeeper, will be giving out autographed OPPO F9 phones to lucky winners, if Pakistan wins in any match during the Asia Cup. The giveaway will start with the much-awaited India vs. Pakistan match that will take place on the 19th of September. The contestants of the giveaway will be required to upload patriotic selfies of themselves on Social Media with #CheerforPakistan in the caption to enter the giveaway.

The OPPO F9 is the latest release from OPPO's 'F' series. It was launched on the 29th of August in Pakistan and has made hot sales all over the nation since its first sale on the 1st of September. The phone is a success in the market due to its VOOC Flash charge technology, spectacular exterior design and ground breaking specifications.

Sunridge Atta introduced in world markets

KARACHI (PR): Sunridge Chakki Atta's first export shipment sailed to Sri Lanka in June 2018. It was followed by shipments to UAE and North America in July 2018. There are more orders from North America for September 2018.

"It is a testament to our high quality and world class hygiene standards that our partners have selected our product", commented Muhammed Amin, CEO Sunridge Foods on the occasion.

International Atta markets are mostly dominated by Indian and Middle Eastern brands. Sunridge will be challenging their dominance. "We are confident that we will make major inroads in international markets based on our consistent quality and hygienic product" added Muhammed Amin.

UIT students exhibit projects

LAHORE (PR): Students of Usman Institute of Technology (UIT) exhibited their talent through their final year projects at an exhibition and job fair 2018 organised at the institute.

The exhibition provided a platform to students of engineering and information technology to showcase their projects they had been working on during their final semester.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was the chief guest at the event. Mehran Sugar Mills CEO Ibrahim Hashim and some other notables from General Tyres and IBEX Global were also present on the occasion.