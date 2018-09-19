Share:

SIALKOT - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) foiled an attempt of smuggling 3,454 mobile phones and arrested 10 passengers who were facilitated by two corrupt Customs officers.

Superintendent of Customs Muhammad Tayyub Sialkot Airport and customs constable Anwar Saeed conducted the special checking at Sialkot International Airport.

FIA Divisional Deputy Director Mufakhar Adeel told newsmen that on a tip-off, the FIA held the special checking of an international flight. During the checking, the FIA found 10 passengers Yaseen, Muhammad Irfan, Latif, Shehzad Abdul Ghani, Yawar Khanji, Waheeda Sultana, Ehsan, Mustafa and Idrees Kathia as dubious and recovered 3454 mobile phones of different companies from their bags.

They aimed to smuggle these mobile phones after getting cleared their bags with the malpractice of Customs superintendent Muhammad Tayyub and Constable Anwar Saeed.

The customs officials were involved in the nasty practices since long, the FIA officials added.

The FIA arrested the accused who told the investigators that they got cleared their bags after giving bribe to the Customs officers. The accused belong to Lahore and Karachi. The FIA has sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against them.

