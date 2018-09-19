Share:

Data Darbar Ghusal ceremony tomorrow

The 975th 'ghusal' ceremony of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh's mazar will be held on 9th of Muharram (Thursday) with traditional devotion. Secretary Auqaf Punjab Abdul Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman, DG Auqaf Punjab Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari and a large number of devotees would participate in the ceremony. Foolproof security arrangements have been made.–App

15 auto lifters arrested

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff of the Lahore police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 15 auto-lifters during a special crackdown in the metropolis. The police also seized 18 stolen vehicles, 56 motorcycles, and two auto-rickshaws from their possession. The arrested suspects had a criminal history and they were wanted to the police in several cases of auto-theft. SP (AVLS) Atif Hayat while addressing a news conference at his office on Tuesday said that several special police teams took part in the operation and the suspects were arrested from different parts of the provincial capital during the last couple of weeks. The police also seized firearms and master keys from the suspects during the raid. Police official Hayat further said the arrested bandits were members of five different gangs of auto-lifters. Also, they were involved in several auto-theft cases registered with different police stations in Lahore, he said. –Staff Reporter

20 ‘gamblers’ arrested

Lytton Road police on Tuesday raided a gambling den and arrested 20 people red-handed. A police spokesman said the latest raid was conducted on a gambling den run by notorious gambler Shahid alias Shada in Lytton Road police precincts. The police team also seized cash and mobile phones from their possession. A police team led by Inspector Abdullah Jan raided the den on early Tuesday and arrested all the 20 people who were betting on different games. The police sent the suspects to the lockup after registering a criminal case against them. –Staff Reporter

Book launch

A book by Majlis-e-Ahrar-e-Islam leader Agha Shorish Kashmiri (1917–1975) titled ‘Islam Kay Ghadar’ was launched on Tuesday. The book documents conspiracies of Qadianis. The book was launched in the presence of Allama Abdul Sattar Asim, Muhammad Farooq Chohan, Mateen Khalid. It has been published by Qalam Foundation International. The book also contains a letter written by Allama Muhammad Iqbal to Jawaharlal Nehru about Qadianis on June 21, 1936. –Staff Reporter

Barriers outside Hamza’s house removed

Following the Lahore High Court orders, the district administration removed barricades outside the residence of Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif at Judicial Colony in Johar Town. Backed by police, the administration removed all barricades and barriers that were hindering public movement. Earlier the court of Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi hearing the petition of a citizen, Munir Ahmad, ordered removal of ‘restrictions’ on road in the name of security. The petitioner told the court that such steps in the name of security create problems for public. He cited the Supreme Court also issued directives to remove such hurdles but no action was taken on the residence in question. The court put off hearing till September 25.–Staff Reporter

Six injured in road accident

Six persons were wounded when a speedy bus smashed into a motorcycle-rickshaw near Shahdara on Tuesday afternoon. Rescue workers said three of the victims were given first-aid on the spot while the others were shifted to Mayo Hospital with serious injuries. The road accident took place because of over speeding near Badu Pully bus-stop in Shahdara. Three victims identified as Ashiq, Ramazan, and Waqas received serious injuries. They were rushed to hospital on an ambulance. The bus driver managed to escape from the scene while the police were investigating the incident. –Staff Reporter