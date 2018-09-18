Share:

NUML students donate blood for Thalassaemia patients

ISLAMABAD: A large number of students, faculty and staff members here on Tuesday gathered at the blood donation camp at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) to donate blood for Thalassaemia patients of Pakistan Thalassaemia Centre. The donation camp was arranged by the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and the donation drive drew a huge response from the students, faculty members and staff and especially girls who turned up to donate blood for children suffering from Thalassaemia and other patients, a press release issued here said.

Director Administration NUML Brig (R) Zia ul Hassan Sahi, who also visited the donation camp, said, “The practice of voluntarily blood donating is very low in Pakistan. Such drives will encourage young students to go for voluntary donations.” He appreciated the students and staff members for donating blood for noble cause. Manager Administration Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Raja Jehangir said that blood donation collected from NUML will be used for Thalassaemia patients of Pakistan Thalassaemia Centre only. He said that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal striving hard to facilitate the deprived and needy patients.

He thanked NUML administration for helping in setting up a blood donation camp in the varsity and he also lauded the passion of students, faculty and staff in donating blood. He said in few hours 127 blood donations were given by NUML Students.–APP

Air University commemorates Fazaia Day with full enthusiasm

ISLAMABAD: In order to commemorate the outstanding services of the Pakistan Air Force and to pay homage to the fifth pillar of Pakistan, the Air University organized a glorious ceremony to mark the Youm-e-Fazaia. The chief guest of the ceremony was former Air Chief Marshal M. Abbas Khattak NI (M), S Bt (Retd). Former Air Chief Abbas Khattak, while sharing his experiences, recalled the legacy of air force from history and emphasized that the new generation must learn something from it. He also urged the female members to step forward and fight for the honour of the beloved country. About the horrible after-effects of the wars he said such tragedies must be avoided at any cost, however a nation must remain fully prepared to fight for its honour, if such a situation occurs. His sharing of experiences from the 1965 War evoked the sentiments of patriotism and zest among the audience.

A productive Q &A session was also a part of the event, which was followed by Milli Naghma performance. On the occasion, a note of thanks was delivered by the Vice Chancellor Air University, Air vice Marshal (Retd) Faaiz Amir, who expressed his gratitude to the honourable guest for speaking such golden words and for arousing enthusiasm in the students. The ceremony concluded with a presentation of souvenirs to the reputable guest and a group photo. The stalls of PAF souvenirs were also a part of the event along with an exclusive PAF band’s performance.–APP

IIUI, Airlangga University to boost mutual cooperation

ISLAMABAD: International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and Airlangga University of Indonesia have agreed to work on exchange of delegations, bilateral cooperation in research and join projects for academic excellence. A 9-member delegation from Airlangga University of Indonesia visited IIUI Tuesday and met the IIUI Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai, President IIUI, Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, Vice Presidents, Deans, DGs, Head of departments and faculty members. According to a press release, the meeting also discussed semester exchange programs and a draft was signed by both universities for bilateral cooperation which will be sent to relevant government quarters for consent.–APP

The delegation also had an information session with the academic staff and students of university for the degree and non-degree programs in the Airlangga University.

“We are keen to discuss university scholarship programs and ways for join collaboration and the delegation is having a constructive visit to Pakistan” said Dr Irfan Wahyudi, Department of Communication. The delegation hailed IIUI’s urge towards bilateral cooperation and termed it as a constructive activity. IIUI Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai urged Muslim countries to initiate trans-nation education among each other. He added trans-nation education is a reality and future of countries. He maintained that Pakistanis highly value the relations with Indonesia. He added that we will have to learn from experiences of rest of the world. He briefed about collaborations with Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud University, Riyadh, Al- Azhar University, Um ul Qura University and suggested that in Islamic countries should start joint degree programs. IIUI Rector said that Muslim countries need to come closer through bilateral educational projects as this is a pre-requisite to excel in future. “We will have to find Indigenous solutions to the indigenous problems.”

While briefing about the IIUI faculties and departments, Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) said that university was intending to further expand its vision through collaborations and IIUI recently had signed four MoUs with different universities. He told that IIUI’s Indonesian Alumni from various disciplines were on key posts in Indonesia. He reiterated his resolve that university will continue the dissemination of Islam’s message of peace. IIUI President told that university was also mulling over holding a conference in Indonesia with collaboration of leading varsities there. Dr Samina Malik, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences expressed hope in her note that the visit will open new avenues for academic excellence and opportunities of exchange of experiences. The delegation members also visited faculty of social sciences and participated in the lectures in departments of media and communication studies, psychology, sociology and international relations.