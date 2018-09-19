Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 228,700 cusecs water from its various rim stations with inflow of 124,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1529.98 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 77,500 cusecs while outflow as 150,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1176.75 feet, which was 136.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,800 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 153,800, 137,000 and 30,700 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 13,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.