Rawalpindi-Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi on Tuesday again recused himself from hearing a petition against PML-N Leader Muhammad Hanif Abbasi’s conviction in Ephedrine smuggling Case.

The judge was part of a two-member bench, which was constituted to hear a petition filed by Muhammad Hanif Abbasi’s legal counsel seeking annulment of the punishment given in the case.

Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi rescued himself from the hearing, citing he contested case as Special Public Prosecutor against the petitioner

LHC chief justice has been informed of the decision. LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Tariq Abbasi has deferred hearing in the petition till September 25, 2018.

Former PML-N MNA and Chairman Metro Bus Service Muhammad Hanif Abbasi was convicted and awarded life imprisonment by a judge of Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Court in Ephedrine smuggling Case. The court also imposed Rs 1 million as fine to the convicted Hanif Abbasi, who is completing sentence in Adiala Jail.