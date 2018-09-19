Share:

HAFIZABAD - Glowing tribute was paid to late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz for her daring struggle against dictator Gen (r) Parvez Musharraf for the restoration of democratic order in the country.

A condolence reference was held here in PML-N secretariat to highlight services of the former first lady.

The speakers including former federal minister for health services Saira Afzal Tarar, MPA Dr Muzaffar Ali Sheikh, Chairman District Council Mian Afzal Hussain Tarar and PML-N District President eulogized the services of late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in social and political fields, which, they said, cannot be forgotten.

They said that she was a role model and beacon of light for the workers and the vacuum caused by her demise cannot be fulfilled.

The participants offered fateha for the departed soul and expressed their heartfelt sympathies with the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif and other members of bereaved family.