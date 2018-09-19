Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho suggested formation of a task force to implement the proposals for restructuring health department so as to get the objective at earliest.

“It is high time to restructure the Sindh Health Department to improve health service system and improving quality of trainings,” she said while chairing a follow-up meeting at her office on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr Muhammad Usman Chachar, DG health, USAID Consultant Dr Nabeela Ali and other officials also attended the meeting. The role of all stakeholders, including health department, development partners, community representatives, civil societies, academia, intelligentsia and beneficiaries were discussed in detail.

The additional chief secretary health emphasised on the capacity building and said they needed reform support unit in the department and they were dedicated to improve situation in the health department. Pechuho assured that the political leadership was fully committed to provide better health facilities to the people of Sindh and a huge amount had been allocated for the purpose in the current fiscal year.

She said that primary, secondary, tertiary health services, vertical programmes and private service providers should be improved to facilitate the needy and deserving people of Sindh.

Earlier in her press conference at committee room, the minister also admitted that the condition of hospitals in the province has worsened and is not satisfactory due to a shortage of doctors and other staff, lack of equipment and a shortage of medicines. She has however vowed to revamp the health facilities in the days to come. “Hospitals are facing a shortage of doctors and staff while many health facilities also lack basic equipment and machinery,” she added.

“We are working on a software to monitor and to keep a vigilant check on the performance of lady health workers/supervisors and other medical staff while measures are being taken to make EPI programme more effective,” the minister said and added that they will be provided smart cell phones in order to check their performance.

Pechuho further said that the posts of medical superintendents, DHOs and others would be filled after proper tests, adding that she assured that she would maintain transparency in the department.

She was of the opinion that the MoUs through Public Private Partnerships would be reviewed as their period ended.