Share:

KASUR - Police recovered a missing six-year-old boy within two hours and handed him over to his parents here the other day.

According to police, six-year-old Muhammad, resident of Defence Colony, went missing. He was spotted crying in CCTV cameras operated under Kasur Safe City project. The Muhafiz Force personnel took the boy into custody, and traced out his parents within two hours. They handed over the boy to his parents who expressed gratitude to the police and the Safe City authorities. The police also arrested a suspected person spotted in the CCTV cameras, and recovered a pistol from his possession.

ROBBERIES: Citizens lost valuables to dacoits in different incidents. Near Raja Jang Canal, two dacoits intercepted a pick-up van and snatched Rs75,000 from the driver Javed Iqbal. In Teh Sheikham police precincts, three dacoits deprived a family of Rs55,000 and five tola gold ornaments. In Elahabad, two dacoits robbed a motorcyclist of Rs10,000. In Makkah Town, an area of Khuddian Khas, dacoits came to an ice-cream shop and made off with Rs8,000 and two cell phones.

Police were investigating.