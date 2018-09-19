Share:

SIALKOT - A vagabond committed suicide after killing a minor school student who had foiled the former's bid to molest the latter by making hues and cries in a Pasrur village here on Tuesday.

Student Abdul Rehman, 10, was going to home after school timing, when accused Naeem Ahmed, 23, took him to a nearby room and tried to molest him. But the minor student raised his alarm and foiled the bid.

After listening to his alarm, some local people gathered there. On this, the accused shot him dead and later himself committed suicide near the local school. Badiana police have shifted the dead bodies to Pasrur THQ Hospital for autopsy.