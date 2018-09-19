Share:

KARACHI (PR) - PIA General Manager and provincial commissioner Qamar Shamim has said that scouting is the name of peace, sympathy, love, brotherhood and duty to humanity.

He expressed these views during his speech at the closing ceremony of national scouts week. PIA boy scouts from across the country participated in different activities of the scouts week.

KBO District Commissioner Syed Javid Raza along with secretary Mr. Haq Nawaz welcomed the chief guest Mr. Qamar Shamim, Assistant Provincial Commissioner (Training) Shah Jehan Indher, along with other provincial and District officials including Syed Mehboob Qadri, Tariq Ansari, Abdul Rauf, Taswwar Atique and Hassan Bilal.

Provincial Secretary Shamas Khan was the chief guest of opening ceremony of the scouts week. Chief Engineer and District Commissioner Engineering District Tariq Jameel and district secretary Waseemuddin Qureshi organised the opening ceremony.