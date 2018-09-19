Share:

MOSCOW:- One Palestinian was injured in a clash with Israeli forces in the central West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian media reported. The Israeli forces carried out a raid in Qalandiya refugee camp, Ma'an News Agency reported, citing sources. Israeli media reported over the weekend that a bus of the Israeli Defense Forces accidentally entered the refugee camp and four troops were injured in the clashes that then broke out.

The bus was reportedly surrounded and pelted by rocks, so the Israeli troops had to fire in the air. The Israeli border police had to use tear gas and other methods to disperse crowds. –Sputnik