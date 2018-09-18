Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Sir Patrick Stewart is set to star in the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ reboot. The 78-year-old actor is said to be in final negotiations about joining Elizabeth Banks’ movie, which she will direct, produce and star in alongside Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, who will portray the titular trio. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart will play Bosley, who was previously the face of the never-seen owner of detective agency Charlie Townsend. In a new twist, there will be a number of characters called Bosley, one of which will also be played by Banks, who has penned the movie’s script alongside Jay Basu.