Share:

MADINAH/Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) and offered Maghrib prayers and Nawafil in Riaz-ul-Jannah. The doors of Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) were specially opened for the prime minister and his delegation. On arrival of the prime minister, hundreds of Pakistanis gathered in Masjid-e-Nabvi and raised slogans in favour of Imran Khan and Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who arrived in Madinah earlier in the day on a two-day state visit of Saudi Arabia, later left for Jeddah. Upon arrival at the airport in Madinah, the prime minister was warmly received by Governor Madinah Prince Faisal bin Salman, Pakistan Ambassador in Saudi Arabia

Khan Hasham bin Saddique, Saudi authorities and official of the Consulate.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umer, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Adviser for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood are accompanying the prime minister.

The prime minister is undertaking the state visit to Saudi Arabia on the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

During his stay, the prime minister will call on King Salman and hold a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince. The king will also host a state banquet for the prime minister at the Royal Court. The accompanying ministers will also meet their counterparts to discuss bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will call on the prime minister.

The prime minister along with the delegation will arrive in Abu Dhabi on September 19 (today). He will be received by Mohammaed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He is visiting the UAE on the invitation of the Crown Prince. The two leaders will discuss issues of bilateral interest.

PERVAIZ ASHRAF’S reaction

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday expressed hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia would be fruitful for the country.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House in Islamabad, he said “I hope and desire that the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan would further strengthen bilateral and economic relations between the two brotherly countries”.

He underlined the need for taking stringent measures to control the expecting inflation in the country.

Adviser to Saudi Minister for Information Faheem Bin Hamid Al-Hamid Tuesday said Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were enjoying brotherly, historical relations and the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi had great importance and would be result-oriented.

Talking to PTV, he said the Saudi Arabia and Pakistan ties were like one soul and two hearts. The first foreign visit of the Pakistani prime minister would give message of love, peace and affection, he added.

The bilateral visit would focus on cooperation and coordination as Saudi Arabia was leader of the Muslim countries. “Saudi Arabia and Pakistan would work to project real Islam to the world,” he stated.

He said the visit would help in further strengthening the bilateral, brotherly, strategic and economic relations.

Both the countries were ready to work together under 2030 Vision which was a game changer for Saudi Arabia, Middle East and the Muslim countries, he added.

To a question, he said Pakistan had huge potential of mineral resources and others, but stability was required for a prosperous Pakistan. He said there were great investment opportunities in Pakistan, and added the Pakistani community was playing important role in the development of Saudi Arabia.

He said during the visit the national flags of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan would be hoisted in the streets of Jeddah.

To another question, he said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia wanted peace in Afghanistan, adding Pakistan and Afghanistan had suffered a lot in the war on terror.