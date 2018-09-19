Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed said that on fifth of Muharram (Sunday) there will be 30 processions and 61 Majalis in the district.

He told the media, "A total of 485 policemen, 92 Qaumi Razakars, and 315 volunteers have been deputed for the security of the places around processions and Majalis." He added, "At sensitive places, extraordinary arrangements have been made to maintain law and order situation." "The CCTV cameras have been installed while participants of the processions and Majalis will be checked through detectors and walkthrough security gates," he stated.

MURDER ACCUSED HELD

A murder accused was arrested by Rajana police after six years on Sunday. A police spokesman told that proclaimed offender Khizer Afzal Jat of Chak 223 GB (Faisalabad) was the main accused of the murder of Muhammad Khalid of Chak 257 GB. He and his accomplice Tanweer Ahmed had shot dead Muhammad Khalid for resistance during a dacoity bid in 2012. Tanweer Ahmed was separately tried by the court and was serving life imprisonment in jail.