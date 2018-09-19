Share:

KARACHI - The suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar under-trial in killing three people in fake encounter case is hopeful of resuming his duty.

While talking to the journalists informally before appearing in the court, Anwar said that he was very keen to resume his duty but not in his previous district of Malir but any other district. He was very hopeful about his re-posting and said that he will surely be given posting as there was no any charge was proved against him so far.

Anwar, without naming any officer has criticized on JIT report by saying that some five senior officials have not done their jobs properly and inducted him in the case. He said that the cell number that was mentioned in the JIT was not in his use. “On March 21, I was in Islamabad for surrendering myself before the Chief Justice of Pakistan but my cell number was being used in Karachi,” he said.

The SSP added that why the culprit who was using his cell number not arrested. The suspended SSP said that he will very soon call a press conference and disclose the names of the officials who had adopted bias approach while investigating the matter.

On the other side, Investigation Officer, SSP West Dr Rizwan Ahmed told the reporters that he had submitted a report regarding non-arrest of the absconders but he was very much sure that the police will successfully arrest them very soon.

Dr Rizwan denied the allegations that he had ever faced any political or other pressure from his departmental while investing that case. He said that the case has been investigated on merit.

On Tuesday, an anti-terrorism court adjourned the hearing till October 11, due to absence of the judge. Anwar, along with 11 of his subordinates has been standing trial for reportedly killing 27-year-old Naqeebullah and three others in a staged encounter on January 13 in Shah Latif Town. He is also facing charges of registering a fake FIR against Mehsud.

The deceased’s father had earlier expressed a lack of confidence in the ATC judge and his counsel claimed repeatedly that the controversial police officer was awarded special treatment as he did not spend a single day behind bars following his arrest.

Mehsud’s family also lamented that Anwar never appeared in court in handcuffs. Anwar had been housed in his Malir residence since his arrest which was declared a sub-jail by the authorities.